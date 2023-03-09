First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.39

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 9320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $604.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

