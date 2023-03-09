First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 213115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 125,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,905,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,849,642.30. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

