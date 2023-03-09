First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Dana D. Behar Buys 1,000 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $417,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNWB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

