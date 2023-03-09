First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Joseph boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.52.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM traded down C$2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,142. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.39. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

