First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort Sells 965 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $214.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

