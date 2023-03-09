First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 163,705 shares.The stock last traded at $57.50 and had previously closed at $57.06.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

