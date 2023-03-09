Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 872 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 1,504,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,415. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

