Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 1,378 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95.

Five9 Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 1,504,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,415. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

