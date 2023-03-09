FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.33. 77,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 93,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

