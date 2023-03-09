Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $988.28 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004385 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $988.28 million and $38.56 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

