Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $74,893.70 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forrester Research Trading Down 1.7 %

FORR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Forrester Research by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Forrester Research

Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

