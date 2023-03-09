Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of LON FORT traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 218.58 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 521,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,904. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.14 million, a PE ratio of 874.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.08.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

