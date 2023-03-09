Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
