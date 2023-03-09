Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $16.22 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,305.80 or 0.28979411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

