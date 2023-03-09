Frax Share Hits Market Capitalization of $667.69 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00041199 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $667.69 million and approximately $47.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,445,447 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

