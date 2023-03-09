Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.40) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.34 ($25.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.19. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

