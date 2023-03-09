Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Down 3.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.35. 23,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 27,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

