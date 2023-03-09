Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Frontline stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,077,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Frontline by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 759,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 336,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

