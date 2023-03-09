FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $56.13

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.13, but opened at $58.99. FRP shares last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 469 shares.

FRP Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 0.58.

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $40,220.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

