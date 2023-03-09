FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.58. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 9,168,206 shares.

The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 14.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 733,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.73.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

