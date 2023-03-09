G999 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,813.26 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,813.26 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00049842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

