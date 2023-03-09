G999 Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,755.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000230 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

