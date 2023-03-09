Galliford Try Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try Price Performance

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 180.86 ($2.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,016.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.34).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.