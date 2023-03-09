Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $51,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,953 shares of company stock worth $15,371,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $338.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

