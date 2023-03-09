GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Up 0.3%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $5.93. 28,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

GBS Stock Down 42.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

