Genderen Mark Van Sells 318 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) insider Genderen Mark Van sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $11,781.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $164,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PLOW opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $807.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

