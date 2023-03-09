General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $77,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

