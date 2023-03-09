Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$3.20. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 74,732 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Geodrill Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$157.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More

