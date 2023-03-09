Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$3.20. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 74,732 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of C$157.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
