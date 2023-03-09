GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 33.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 748,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 21.1% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58,418.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

