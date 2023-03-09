GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
GeoPark Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
