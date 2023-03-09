Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Reduced by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty comprises approximately 1.7% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Castellan Group owned approximately 0.17% of Getty Realty worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,474. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

