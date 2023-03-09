Gifford Fong Associates Acquires Shares of 34,760 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,331,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several analysts have commented on WBD shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

