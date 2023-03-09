Gifto Price Reaches $0.0491 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $49.10 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

