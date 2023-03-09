Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.48

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.48 and traded as high as C$46.20. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$44.79, with a volume of 428,428 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2576046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

