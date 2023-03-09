Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $134,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $80.14. 2,490,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,579. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

