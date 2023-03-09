Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Shares Up 0.1%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 2,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LANDM)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.