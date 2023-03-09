Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Shares Up 0.1%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. 2,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

