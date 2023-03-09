Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 16,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Global Internet of People Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Internet of People

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Internet of People Company Profile

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.