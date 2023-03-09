Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 195,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.