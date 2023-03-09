GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $69,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 604,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 131,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,772. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

