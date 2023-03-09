Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of GOL stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

