Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6,795 shares changing hands.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$51.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
