Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Greenpro Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.