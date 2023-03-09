Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.87 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $812,564.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,796.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00382284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00666949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00084521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00540503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

