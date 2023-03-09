Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $869,496.29 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,758.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00388207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00699573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00542478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009899 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

