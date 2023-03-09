GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

GSIT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.92. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

