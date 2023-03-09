GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.75) to GBX 1,550 ($18.64) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,535 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

