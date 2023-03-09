GYEN (GYEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,827.28

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.40 million and approximately $72,827.28 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

