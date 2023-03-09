H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $51.04

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $49.25. H World Group shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 141,396 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.
H World Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.