H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $51.04

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $49.25. H World Group shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 141,396 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H World Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 178,879 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

