Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Shares Up 18.9%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAIGet Rating) shares rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 111,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 745% from the average daily volume of 13,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.90 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.0601004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

