HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $133.50. Approximately 2,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised HAL Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

HAL Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.13.

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

