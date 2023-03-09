Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Cut by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,035 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up about 3.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 2,660,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

